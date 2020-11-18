ADVISORY COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Colombian unions, others to march in latest national strike

Start: 19 Nov 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 19 Nov 2020 16:00 GMT

BOGOTA - Colombian unions, student groups and others will hold marches to mark the latest national strike, a year after protests rocked the Andean nation. Sporadic demonstrations have taken place in recent months but none have yet exceeded the number of marchers seen in 2019.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com