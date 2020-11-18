ADVISORY APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA

World leaders & business executives speak at APEC CEO summit

VARIOUS - Leaders of APEC economies and business executives speak at the CEO Dialogue forum via video link ahead of the leaders' summit. Speakers on Thursday include Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, Indonesian President jJoko Widodo, Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-ocha and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - event starts

NOVEMBER 19, 2020

0100 - 0130GMT - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin welcome remarks

0130 - 0230GMT - Speech on "Essential Digital Ingredients Of A Path to Post-COVID Recovery" by Facebook Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg and Robert Moritz, Global Chairman of PwC, In Conversation With Tian Wei, Host of "World Insight With Tian Wei", CGTN, on "The State Of The World In The Aftermath of COVID-19" BY

0230 - 0300GMT - Speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping on "The Future of International Cooperation"

0300 - 0345GMT - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong In Conversation With Ho Meng Kit, CEO of Singapore Business Federation on "The Future of Global Growth"

0345 - 0415GMT - Speech by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on "Indonesia's Priorities" (TBC)

0415 - 0500GMT - Spotlight Session "Ten Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World": Fareed Zakaria, Author of "Ten Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World" In Conversation With Rana Foroohar, Global Business Columnist and Associated Editor for Financial Times

0500 - 0600GMT - Spotlight Session "Asia Pacific's Time": Conversation With Dr. Mari Pangestu, Managing Director, Development Policy And Partnerships World Bank and Prof. Kishore Mahbubani, Author of "Has China Won?"

0615 - 0715GMT - Spotlight Session “The Economic Value Of Modernizing Our Health System: Lessons Learned From COVID-19”

A Discussion On The Future Of The Health System In The Wake Of COVID-19 Led By

• Panelists:

• Marc-Antoine Lucchini, Senior Vice President And Head Of International General Medicines, SANOFI

• Masamichi Kono, Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

• Dr Panos Kanavos, Deputy Director, London School Of Economics Health

• Garance Wattez-Richard, Head Of Axa Emerging Customers, Axa

• Datuk Dr Hj Rohaizat, Deputy Director-General, ,Ministry Of Health, Malaysia

• Shih-Chung Chen, Minister Of Health And Welfare, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

0730 - 0800GMT - Speech by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on "ASEAN's Place In APEC's Future"

0815 - 0915GMT - Spotlight Session: "APEC’s Artificial Intelligence Opportunity”

A Discussion On The Opportunities Of A.I. Led By

• Surina Shukri, CEO, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation

• Antony Cook, Regional Vice President And Chief Legal Counsel, Microsoft Asia

• Jesse Mcwaters, Vice Pesident, Global Digital Public Policy At Mastercard

• Dr Ralph Highnam, CEO And Founder, Volpara Solutions

Moderated by Peter Lovelock, Director and Founder, Technology Research Project Corporate

0930 - 1030GMT - Spotlight Session: "Resilience Through Digitalization, Innovation And Technology"

A Discussion On The Power Of Digitalization For SMEs Led By

• Audrey Tang, Digital Minister, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

• Simon Milner, Vice President, Public Policy Asia-Pacific For Facebook

• Paul Stocks, Deputy Chief Executive for Labour, Science & Enterprise, New Zealand

Moderated by Haslinda Amin, Chief International Correspondent for Southeast Asia, Bloomberg TV

1030 - 1100GMT - Speech by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on "APEC and the Path to Recovery"

1300 - 1345GMT - "The Challenge of Inclusive Growth": Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Conversation with Tian Wei, Host Of "World Insight With Tian Wei", CGTN

1500 - 1545GMT - "The Future of Global Leadership": Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau in conversation with BBG Southeast Asia Bureau Chief Haslina Amin

