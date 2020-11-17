ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/OBRIEN

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien to deliver remarks

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien is expected to deliver remarks shortly outside the White House. It is expected he will speak about reductions in the number of American troops in Afghanistan.

