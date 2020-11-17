ADVISORY USA-TECH/SENATE

Twitter, Facebook CEOs called before U.S. Senate committee
Start: 17 Nov 2020 14:57 GMT
End: 17 Nov 2020 15:57 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA AND ONLINE - Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg testify before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter.
