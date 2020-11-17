ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/ISRAEL-BAHRAIN-STATEMENTS

Pompeo, Netanyahu and Al Zayani deliver joint statements
Start: 17 Nov 2020 14:30 GMT
End: 17 Nov 2020 15:30 GMT
JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani deliver joint statements.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: GPO (ACCESS ALL)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Israel
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com