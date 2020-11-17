ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Protests as Thai lawmakers debate constitution change
Start: 18 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 18 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
OUTSIDE THAI PARLIAMENT, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai anti-government protesters continue to rally in front of the parliament while lawmakers vote to decide possible changes to the constitution drawn up by Thailand's former junta. Thai anti-government protesters continue to rally in front of the parliament while lawmakers vote to decide which out of the seven draft amendments to adopt to change the Constitution.
SCHEDULE: TBC
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com