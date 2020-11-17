ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-CREW-ARRIVAL

"Resilience" Crew Dragon Crew-1 mission arrives at the ISS

Start: 17 Nov 2020 05:52 GMT

End: 17 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

SPACE - "Resilience" Crew Dragon Crew-1 mission arrives at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - Docking

0640GMT - Welcoming ceremony

0700GMT APPROX - post-docking news conference with NASA and JAXA officials

