ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

Prime Ministers questions in the House of Commons
Start: 18 Nov 2020 11:45 GMT
End: 18 Nov 2020 12:45 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to take questions in parliament. He is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with someone diagnosed with the virus.
It is to be confirmed whether he will take questions virtually or a government minister will appear in UK parliament in his stead.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT Prime Minister's Questions begins
