ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- UPDATED DATE

NASA & SpaceX launch 1st operational commercial crew mission

Start: 16 Nov 2020 00:10 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2020 00:52 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA and SpaceX launch the first operational commercial crew mission from Florida. Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Shannon Walker of NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi will launch on the Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

SCHEDULE:

0027GMT 16/11 - scheduled launch

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from 23/10, 31/10, 11/11)

