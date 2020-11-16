ADVISORY PERU-POLITICS/CONGRESS

Interim President Francisco Sagasti speaks in Peru's Congress

Start: 16 Nov 2020 21:21 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2020 23:48 GMT

LIMA – Peru's Congress on Monday elected legislator Francisco Sagasti as Peru's interim president in an attempt to defuse a sharp political crisis in the Andean nation after angry protests and the departure of two presidents in the past week. Sagasti, 76, from the centrist Morado Party, won enough votes to head the unicameral Congress, which means he would constitutionally assume the presidency of the country ahead of national elections called for April.

