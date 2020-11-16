ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/BACH-NEWSER

Thomas Bach, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori joint newser

Start: 16 Nov 2020 08:13 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2020 09:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds news conference alongside Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori as plans for rearranged Tokyo Olympics ramp up.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Meeting opening

0830-0930GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com