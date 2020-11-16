ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

UK's Health Minister Hancock update on coronavirus outbreak
Start: 16 Nov 2020 17:22 GMT
End: 16 Nov 2020 18:22 GMT
LONDON - Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock holds news conference on Covid 19.
Speaker names:
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jonathan Van-Tam
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com