ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

UK's Health Minister Hancock update on coronavirus outbreak

Start: 16 Nov 2020 17:22 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2020 18:22 GMT

LONDON - Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock holds news conference on Covid 19.

Speaker names:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jonathan Van-Tam

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com