Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Start: 16 Nov 2020 15:48 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2020 15:51 GMT

UNIDENTIFIED LOCATIONS - Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: MODERNA HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com