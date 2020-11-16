ADVISORY ---FLASH--0536-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MODERNA-FILE

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Start: 16 Nov 2020 12:02 GMT

End: 16 Nov 2020 12:15 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

