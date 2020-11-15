ADVISORY GERMANY-REMEMBRANCE-DAY/

Prince Charles, German officials mark Remembrance Day
Start: 15 Nov 2020 11:30 GMT
End: 15 Nov 2020 13:00 GMT
BERLIN - Prince Charles, German officials attend annual wreath laying ceremony in Berlin to mark Remembrance Day.
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT - Honour guard arrives at Berlin's Neue Wache memorial
1135GMT - Arrival of Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer who will represent Chancellor Angela Merkel, Parliament President Wolfgang Schaueble, Berlin mayor and state premier Michael Mueller and other officials
1140GMT - Wreath laying by Prince Charles and German officials, followed by moment of silence and trumpet music and then departure
1145GMT - Wreath laying by Berlin mayor and state premier Michael Mueller
1200GMT - Departure of honour guard, end of ceremony
1230GMT - Parliament (Bundestag) commemoration ceremony with speeches by War Graves Commission head Wolfgang Schneiderhan and Prince Charles, followed by remarks from President Steinmeier.
