ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7111-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON

British PM Johnson is self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

Start: 15 Nov 2020 21:13 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2020 21:22 GMT

LEICESTER AND LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday.

Johnson, who was admitted to hospital with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

