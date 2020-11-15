ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7111-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON

British PM Johnson is self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
Start: 15 Nov 2020 21:13 GMT
End: 15 Nov 2020 21:22 GMT
LEICESTER AND LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing Street office said on Sunday.
Johnson, who was admitted to hospital with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19, a spokesman for the prime minister said.
