ADVISORY --FLASH--7085-BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS-GRENADES

Belarus police used tear gas, stun grenades against protesters

Start: 15 Nov 2020 21:31 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2020 21:35 GMT

MINSK, BELARUS - Belarusian police used tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds demonstrating against President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday (November 15). Hundreds of people have been detained after they took to the streets in mass demonstrations chanting "I'm going out", the last known written words of an anti-government protester who died last week.

