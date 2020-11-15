ADVISORY CYPRUS-TURKEY/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan visits northern Cyprus
Start: 15 Nov 2020 11:58 GMT
End: 15 Nov 2020 12:30 GMT
NICOSIA, CYPRUS - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the 37th anniversary of establishment of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. There will be a military parade and Erdogan is expected to give a speech before then having a picnic in the closed town of Varosha.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Cyprus
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH AND ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com