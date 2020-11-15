ADVISORY CYPRUS-TURKEY/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan visits northern Cyprus

Start: 15 Nov 2020 11:58 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2020 12:30 GMT

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the 37th anniversary of establishment of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. There will be a military parade and Erdogan is expected to give a speech before then having a picnic in the closed town of Varosha.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Cyprus

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com