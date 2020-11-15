ADVISORY ASEAN-SUMMIT/CLOSING

Vietnam wraps up virtual ASEAN Summit

Start: 15 Nov 2020 06:54 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2020 07:33 GMT

HANOI, VIETNAM - Vietnam wraps up the 37th ASEAN Summit with leaders from Southeast Asian countries attending via video link. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan is expected to deliver a speech at the closing ceremony and make a statement afterwards.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Closing ceremony starts

0745GMT - Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc makes closing statement

