ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PROTEST

Trump supporters hold march questioning election results

Start: 14 Nov 2020 16:11 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2020 16:16 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold Million MAGA March to protest what they see as questionable election results.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT March begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com