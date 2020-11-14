ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai high school, university students protest against govt
Start: 14 Nov 2020 08:00 GMT
End: 14 Nov 2020 11:00 GMT
DEMOCRACY MONUMENT, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thousands of high school and university students gather at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok to support the three main demands against the government and monarchy reforms.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com