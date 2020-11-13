ADVISORY USA-LITHUANIA/

Acting Defense Secretary hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister

Start: 13 Nov 2020 14:19 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2020 15:30 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller hosts an honor cordon for Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis at Pentagon. They are expected to make statements inside the Pentagon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com