ADVISORY RELIGION-DIWALI/LAMPS

Hindus light thousands of earthen lamps to celebrate Diwali

Start: 13 Nov 2020 12:12 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2020 12:54 GMT

AYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - Hindus in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya, the birthplace of God Rama, light up over a 100,000 earthen lamps to celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights.

