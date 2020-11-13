ADVISORY NETHERLANDS-PEACE PRIZE/

Malala announces Children's Peace Prize winner
Start: 13 Nov 2020 13:45 GMT
End: 13 Nov 2020 15:45 GMT
THE HAGUE - Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announces the winner of the International Children's Peace Prize, where finalists from Bangladesh, Ireland and Mexico are nominees.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT -
- Reverend Mpho Tutu - Keynote
- Robert Swaak (CEO ABN Amro) - Speech
- A short overview of the history of the International Children's Peace Prize
- Marc Dullaert (Founder and Chairman of KidsRights) - Speech
- Announcement winner by Malala Yousafzai (Winner of the International Children's Peace Prize and Nobel Peace Prize laureate of 2014
1445GMT - Malala Yousafzai holds a Q&A with the winner
