ADVISORY EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER

Eiffel Tower lights up to commemorate Bataclan attack

Start: 13 Nov 2020 18:45 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2020 19:15 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE – Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up to commemorate victims of the 2015 attacks that killed 130 people, at a time when France is again at high alert, following killings in Nice and near Paris.

