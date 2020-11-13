ADVISORY EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER

Eiffel Tower lights up to commemorate Bataclan attack
Start: 13 Nov 2020 18:45 GMT
End: 13 Nov 2020 19:15 GMT
PARIS, FRANCE – Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up to commemorate victims of the 2015 attacks that killed 130 people, at a time when France is again at high alert, following killings in Nice and near Paris.
