ADVISORY EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-ANNIVERSARY

Paris commemorates the 5th anniversary of Bataclan attack
Start: 13 Nov 2020 08:10 GMT
End: 13 Nov 2020 10:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT MAY GO TO SLATE BETWEEN EACH OF THE EVENTS IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW
PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and interior minister Gerald Darmanin mark the 5th anniversary of the Paris attacks that killed 130 people.
SCHEDULE:
0815GMT - Commemoration at the Stade de France in Paris suburb of Saint-Denis
0845GMT - Commemoration at Petit Carillon and Petit Cambodge cafes
0900GMT - Commemoration at La Bonne Bière café
0920GMT - Commemoration at Comptoir Voltaire and la Belle Equipe Cafés
0945GMT - Commemoration at the Bataclan concert hall
