ADVISORY EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-ANNIVERSARY

Paris commemorates the 5th anniversary of Bataclan attack

Start: 13 Nov 2020 10:20 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT MAY GO TO SLATE BETWEEN EACH OF THE EVENTS IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW

--

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and interior minister Gerald Darmanin mark the 5th anniversary of the Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

SCHEDULE:

0815GMT - Commemoration at the Stade de France in Paris suburb of Saint-Denis

0845GMT - Commemoration at Petit Carillon and Petit Cambodge cafes

0900GMT - Commemoration at La Bonne Bière café

0920GMT - Commemoration at Comptoir Voltaire and la Belle Equipe Cafés

0945GMT - Commemoration at the Bataclan concert hall

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com