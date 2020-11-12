ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA

Georgia secretary of state holds newser on presidential elex
Start: 12 Nov 2020 18:51 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2020 20:00 GMT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds a news conference in the Georgia state Capitol to discuss the recent election.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com