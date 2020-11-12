ADVISORY PEACE-SUMMIT/FRANCE

Macron, Merkel attend opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum

Start: 12 Nov 2020 11:41 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, WHO general director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other political and business figures virtually attend the Paris Peace Forum set to focus on a global response to the COVID-19 crisis and the world after the pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1150GMT - Macron welcomes Senegal’s President Macky Sall, EU Commission President Charles Michel and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at Elysse ahead of the official opening of the Paris Peace Forum. (AGENCY POOL)

1300GMT - Opening ceremony starts with Macron, Merkel, Georgieva, Von der Leyen) (PARIS PEACE FORUM HANDOUT)

1400GMT - Macron, Sall, Michel and Georgieva giving speeches at the Paris Peace Forum. (FRENCH PRESIDENCY)

1600GMT - COVID vaccines, tests, therapies (Macron, Solberg, Tedros, Von der Leyen (PARIS PEACE FORUM HANDOUT)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL / PARIS PEACE FORUM HANDOUT / FRENCH PRESIDENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com