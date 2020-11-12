ADVISORY INDIA-POLLUTION/

Smog envelopes landmarks as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi

Start: 12 Nov 2020 02:15 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2020 05:20 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Cloud of smog continues to envelope landmarks in New Delhi as air quality in the Indian capital deteriorates to its worst this year, partly due to crop waste fires in neighbouring states and local emission from vehicle exhausts. SAFAR, India's main environment monitoring agency, has forecast severe conditions over the next 24 hours due to stagnant winds and rising humidity levels, which trap pollutants longer.

