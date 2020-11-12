ADVISORY INDIA-POLLUTION/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Smog continues to envelope landmarks in New Delhi
Start: 13 Nov 2020 01:50 GMT
End: 13 Nov 2020 05:20 GMT
NEW DELHI, INDIA - Cloud of smog continues to envelope landmarks in New Delhi as air quality in the Indian capital deteriorates to its worst this year, partly due to crop waste fires in neighbouring states and local emission from vehicle exhausts. Pollution is also worsened by increased traffic as people go out to shop and visit relatives ahead of Diwali, one of the most important festivals for Hindus.
