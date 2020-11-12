ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PEACE SUMMIT

Paris Peace Forum session on global response to COVID 19
Start: 12 Nov 2020 16:30 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2020 17:30 GMT
PARIS - The Paris Peace Forum hosts a virtual session on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “ACT Accelerator” programme to back vaccines, treatments and diagnostics against COVID-19. Speakers will include French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, WHO general director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other political and business figures virtually.
SCHEDULE:
1630GMT - Session titled "ACT-A: COVID-19 VACCINES, TESTS AND THERAPIES, THE GLOBAL PUBLIC GOOD SOLUTION"
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: PARIS PEACE FORUM HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES POSSIBLE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com