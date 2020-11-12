ADVISORY ASEAN-SUMMIT/OPENING --UPDATED SPEAKERS

Vietnam hosts 37th ASEAN Summit via video link

Start: 12 Nov 2020 01:14 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2020 02:13 GMT

SPEAKERS LIST:

- General Secretary of the Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

HANOI, VIETNAM - The 37th ASEAN Summit kicks off in Hanoi with leaders from Southeast Asian countries attending via video link. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - opening ceremony starts

0200GMT - plenary session starts

