ADVISORY ASEAN-SUMMIT/OPENING --UPDATED SPEAKERS

Vietnam hosts 37th ASEAN Summit via video link
Start: 12 Nov 2020 01:14 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2020 02:13 GMT
**UPDATED SPEAKERS LIST:
- General Secretary of the Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong
- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc
HANOI, VIETNAM - The 37th ASEAN Summit kicks off in Hanoi with leaders from Southeast Asian countries attending via video link. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT - opening ceremony starts
0200GMT - plenary session starts
Location: Vietnam
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
