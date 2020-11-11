Miércoles 11 de Noviembre de 2020
Agencias

ADVISORY WARCRIMES-RWANDA/KABUGA

Por REUTERSNOV 11
11 de Noviembre de 2020

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to appear before U.N. judges

Start: 11 Nov 2020 13:32 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 14:32 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THE CORRECT FEED STARTED AT 1347GMT. A DIFFERENT COURT FEED WAS AIRED IN ERROR PRIOR TO THIS. WE APOLOGISE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED.

==

THE HAGUE - Octogenarian genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who was arrested in France earlier this year, appears before a United Nations tribunal on charges of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who used the weapons to kill hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Hearing starts

1330GMT hearing available as-live running with a 30minute delay

==

THE FEED WILL RUN WITHA 30MINUTE DELAY FROM SOURCE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: INTERNATIONAL RESIDUAL MECHANISM FOR CRIMINAL TRIBUNALS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

