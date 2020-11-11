ADVISORY WARCRIMES-RWANDA/KABUGA

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to appear before U.N. judges
Start: 11 Nov 2020 13:32 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 14:32 GMT
PLEASE NOTE THE CORRECT FEED STARTED AT 1347GMT. A DIFFERENT COURT FEED WAS AIRED IN ERROR PRIOR TO THIS. WE APOLOGISE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED.
==
THE HAGUE - Octogenarian genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who was arrested in France earlier this year, appears before a United Nations tribunal on charges of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who used the weapons to kill hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT Hearing starts
1330GMT hearing available as-live running with a 30minute delay
==
THE FEED WILL RUN WITHA 30MINUTE DELAY FROM SOURCE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: INTERNATIONAL RESIDUAL MECHANISM FOR CRIMINAL TRIBUNALS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com