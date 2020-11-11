ADVISORY WARCRIMES-RWANDA/KABUGA

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to appear before U.N. judges

THE HAGUE - Octogenarian genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who was arrested in France earlier this year, appears before a United Nations tribunal on charges of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who used the weapons to kill hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

