ADVISORY USA-VETERANSDAY/TRUMP

Trump lays a wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day

Start: 11 Nov 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Arlington National Cemetery and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT Trump and Melania depart the White House en route to Arlington, VA (TAPE PLAYBACK)

1555GMT Trump and Melania arrive at Arlington National Cemetery

1600GMT Trump and Melania participate in a National Veterans Day Observance

1620GMT Trump and Melania depart Arlington, VA, en route to the White House

1630GMT Trump and Melania arrive at the White House

