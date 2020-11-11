ADVISORY USA-VETERANSDAY/TRUMP

Trump lays a wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day
Start: 11 Nov 2020 16:00 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 17:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Arlington National Cemetery and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day.
SCHEDULE:
1545GMT Trump and Melania depart the White House en route to Arlington, VA (TAPE PLAYBACK)
1555GMT Trump and Melania arrive at Arlington National Cemetery
1600GMT Trump and Melania participate in a National Veterans Day Observance
1620GMT Trump and Melania depart Arlington, VA, en route to the White House
1630GMT Trump and Melania arrive at the White House
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com