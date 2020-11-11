ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/WHITE HOUSE

View of White House after Biden win announced
Start: 10 Nov 2020 23:29 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 01:39 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shot of the White house as President-Elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he thinks it is an "embarrassment" that President Donald Trump has not conceded the election. Speaking at an event in Delaware, Biden added that the transition was well underway despite Trump's refusal to accept the election results, and that he hoped to put forward names for a least some Cabinet positions by Thanksgiving.
