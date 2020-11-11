ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-RUBIO

Rubio hosts a "Save Our Majority" event in Georgia
Start: 11 Nov 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 16:00 GMT
LIVE EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS FROM SOURCE.
MARIETTA, GEORGIA, USA - Senator Marco Rubio hosts a "Save Our Majority" event alongside senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Cobb County.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com