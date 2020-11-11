ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CLINTON

Hillary Clinton speaks at Georgetown University webinar

Start: 11 Nov 2020 16:47 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 17:07 GMT

LIVESTREAM VIA ZOOM - Hillary Clinton speaks at Georgetown University's Institute for Women, Peace and Security webinar, "Advancing Women's Participation in Post-Conflict Reconstruction."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security Contact GIWPS HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com