ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/LAWMAKERS-CARRIE LAM

Carrie Lam speaks as Beijing passes 'patriotism' resolution

Start: 11 Nov 2020 06:16 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 07:30 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference as the central government introduces a new requirement that local legislators must uphold patriotism or face disqualification from the legislature.

==

AUDIO (CHANNEL 1 - CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 -ENGLISH TRANSLATION)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com