ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-EREKAT-FUNERAL -- APPROX START TIME

Palestinians attend funeral for Saeb Erekat
Start: 11 Nov 2020 11:09 GMT
JERICHO, WEST BANK - Hundreds of Palestinians are expected to attend a funeral in the West Bank city of Jericho for PLO official Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday (November 10) after contracting COVID-19.
0944GMT - People gather outside home in Jericho (REUTERS)
1020GMT - Convoy carrying body drives through Jericho to home (PALESTINE TV)
1027GMT - Convoy carrying body arrives in Jericho (REUTERS)
1038GMT - People waiting at cemetery (REUTERS)
1052GMT - Exterior of mosque where procession is due to arrive for prayers after travelling from Jericho home (REUTERS)
1110GMT - Procession arrives at mosque, people gather outside (REUTERS)
1120GMT - Procession departing mosque (REUTERS)
1127GMT - People await arrival of funeral procession at cemetery (REUTERS)
1145GMT - Procession arrives at cemetery (REUTERS)
