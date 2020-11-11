ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-EREKAT-FUNERAL -- APPROX START TIME

Palestinians attend funeral for Saeb Erekat

Start: 11 Nov 2020 11:09 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 11:57 GMT

AS OF 1127GMT - WE ARE LIVE FROM CEMETERY FOR FUNERAL PROCESSION ARRIVAL.

==

JERICHO, WEST BANK - Hundreds of Palestinians are expected to attend a funeral in the West Bank city of Jericho for PLO official Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday (November 10) after contracting COVID-19.

SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO DELAYS)

0944GMT - People gather outside home in Jericho (REUTERS)

1020GMT - Convoy carrying body drives through Jericho to home (PALESTINE TV)

1027GMT - Convoy carrying body arrives in Jericho (REUTERS)

1038GMT - People waiting at cemetery (REUTERS)

1052GMT - Exterior of mosque where procession is due to arrive for prayers after travelling from Jericho home (REUTERS)

1110GMT - Procession arrives at mosque, people gather outside (REUTERS)

1120GMT - Procession departing mosque (REUTERS)

1127GMT - People await arrival of funeral procession at cemetery (REUTERS)

1145GMT - Procession arrives at cemetery (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com