ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-EREKAT-FAREWELL **POSSIBLE ONLY**

Abbas honours memory of PLO's Erekat
Start: 11 Nov 2020 08:47 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 09:20 GMT
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - Mourning the loss of Palestinian official Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to lay a wreath for him during a ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
