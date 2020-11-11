ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-EREKAT-FAREWELL **POSSIBLE ONLY**

Abbas honours memory of PLO's Erekat

Start: 11 Nov 2020 08:47 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 09:20 GMT

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - Mourning the loss of Palestinian official Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to lay a wreath for him during a ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

