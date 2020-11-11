ADVISORY FRANCE-WWI/MACRON

Macron attends ceremony marking the end of World War I
Start: 11 Nov 2020 09:28 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
FRANCE - French president Emmanuel Macron attends ceremony marking the end of WW1.
SCHEDULE:
0945GMT - Macron lays wreath at the statue of Clémenceau - Last Post - Minute of silence - handshakes (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)
1000GMT - Macron arrives at the Arc de Triomphe, lays wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier, revives flame, minute of silence, Marseillaise, salutes soldiers (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
