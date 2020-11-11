ADVISORY FRANCE-WWI/MACRON

Macron attends ceremony marking the end of World War I

Start: 11 Nov 2020 09:28 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

FRANCE - French president Emmanuel Macron attends ceremony marking the end of WW1.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - Macron lays wreath at the statue of Clémenceau - Last Post - Minute of silence - handshakes (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1000GMT - Macron arrives at the Arc de Triomphe, lays wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier, revives flame, minute of silence, Marseillaise, salutes soldiers (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com