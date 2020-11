Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says

Start: 11 Nov 2020 08:40 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 08:43 GMT

VARIOUS - Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO ACCESS ARD

DIGITAL: PART NO ACCESS ARD

Source: REUTERS/ANI

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Location: Bahrain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com