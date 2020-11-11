ADVISORY BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE/ARMISTICE -- APPROX START TIME

Armistice Day marked across the UK

Start: 11 Nov 2020 10:46 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 11:08 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED LIVE FEED - POSSIBLE LOCATIONS LISTED BELOW.

==

LONDON AND STAFFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND - Armistice Day marked across the UK with a 2-minute silence at 1100GMT and a ceremony at the Cenotaph.

LOCATIONS:

Cenotaph in London

National Arboretum in Staffordshire

POSSIBLE FURTHER LOCATIONS:

Belfast

Scotland

Wales

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com