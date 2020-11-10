ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden delivers remarks on lawsuit to overturn 'Obamacare'
Start: 10 Nov 2020 19:00 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2020 20:00 GMT
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA - President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court case of Texas v. California, the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and his plan to expand access to quality, affordable health care.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com