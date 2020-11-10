ADVISORY USA-COURT/OBAMACARE -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

Supreme Court hears major challenge to Obamacare law

Start: 10 Nov 2020 14:34 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2020 15:34 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Live from outside the U.S. Supreme Court hears a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states including California and New York to preserve the landmark healthcare law. There may be protests and attorney remarks outside the Supreme Court.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com