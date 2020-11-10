ADVISORY SPAIN-SECURITY/BARCELONA-TRIAL

Trial of Barcelona 2017 Islamist attacks starts

Start: 10 Nov 2020 07:55 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: REUTERS WILL HAVE A LIVE CAMERA OUTSIDE THE COURT FOR ARRIVALS AND POSSIBLE PROTESTS FROM THE VICTIMS FAMILIES

==

SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES - Two suspected members and one suspected accomplice of the jihadist cell which killed 16 people in Barcelona and the coastal resort of Cambrils in an Islamist attack in 2017 stand trial in Spanish High Court near Madrid.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 0800GMT - Arrivals ahead of the trial (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0900GMT - Trial begins (SPANISH HIGH COURT - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / SPANISH HIGH COURT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com