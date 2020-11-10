ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-ISS

"Resilience" Crew Dragon Crew-1 mission arrives at the ISS

Start: 15 Nov 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 15 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

SPACE - "Resilience" Crew Dragon Crew-1 mission arrives at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0920GMT - Docking

1200GMT - Welcoming ceremony

1220GMT APPROX - post-docking news conference with NASA and JAXA officials

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com