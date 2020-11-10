Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY PERU-POLITICS/VIZCARRA-- UPDATED RESTRICTIONS--

Por REUTERSNOV 10
10 de Noviembre de 2020

Peru's Vizcarra to speak after Congress votes to impeach

Start: 10 Nov 2020 02:23 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2020 02:29 GMT

LIMA, PERU - Peru's Congress votes on the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra in the second such effort to oust him in a matter of months.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE PERU

DIGITAL: NO USE PERU

Source: AMERICA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301