ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-EREKAT-FUNERAL -- APPROX START TIME

Palestinians attend funeral for Saeb Erekat
Start: 11 Nov 2020 10:00 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 11:30 GMT
RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - Hundreds of Palestinians are expected to attend a funeral in the West Bank city of Jericho for PLO official Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday (November 10) after contracting COVID-19.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT Convoy carrying body arrives in Jericho
1030GMT Funeral moves from house to the mosque for prayers
1045GMT Military convoy to the cemetery in Jericho
1100GMT Funeral procession expected to reach cemetery
