ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-EREKAT-FUNERAL -- APPROX START TIME

Palestinians attend funeral for Saeb Erekat

Start: 11 Nov 2020 10:00 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 11:30 GMT

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - Hundreds of Palestinians are expected to attend a funeral in the West Bank city of Jericho for PLO official Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday (November 10) after contracting COVID-19.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT Convoy carrying body arrives in Jericho

1030GMT Funeral moves from house to the mosque for prayers

1045GMT Military convoy to the cemetery in Jericho

1100GMT Funeral procession expected to reach cemetery

